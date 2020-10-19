Advertisement

Trump suggests he’ll leave the country if he loses to Biden

‘Running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me’
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON, Ga. (CNN) – Will the president become an expat if he loses his reelection bid to Joe Biden?

Musing at a campaign rally in central Georgia Friday, Donald Trump suggested he might.

“Running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me,” he said.

“Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life, what am I going to do? I’m going to say, ‘I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics.’ I’m not going to feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country?”

Election Day is Nov. 3.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CVS Health to hire 15,000 workers ahead of flu season

Updated: moments ago
The company needs help administering COVID-19 tests and flu shots.

Local

Missouri Department of Conservation seeks public input on black bear hunting proposal

Updated: 18 minutes ago
A new proposal could allow people to hunt black bears in Missouri in the near future.

National Politics

Florida begins early voting with no major problems reported

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER
Many polling sites had long lines before dawn as voters awaited their opening.

National

Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the central Atlantic

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the central Atlantic, the latest in a very active hurricane season.

Local

Police identify victim in deadly shooting Sunday in Springfield

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A crime scene investigation unit spends several hours Sunday on Rogers Avenue in north Springfield.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide passes 40 million; new strategies target hot spots

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are trying to avoid a dreaded resurgence of illness and deaths, this time with economies weakened from earlier lockdowns and populations chafing at the idea of renewed restrictions.

Sports

Chiefs-Bills a showdown of two of NFL’s 4-1 teams

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills play a postponed game Monday afternoon.

National Politics

Trump says he may leave country if he loses to Biden

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
At a rally in Macon, Georgia, President Donald Trump suggested he may have to "leave the country" if he were to lose the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

National

2,000-year-old Nazca Lines cat carving discovered in Peru

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
Archeologists in Peru have discovered another Nazca Lines figure.

Taste Of The Ozarks

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Winter Vegetable Salad

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maria Neider
Adding colorful root veggies to your meals can help your body fight diseases.