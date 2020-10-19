University of Missouri one of first institutions to participate in a new, international COVID-19 treatment trial

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - The University of Missouri is one of the first to enroll a COVID-19 patient in a new, international COVID-19 treatment clinical trial.

“This is an important study in that sense that we could find another potential treatment for COVID-19," said Dr. Christian Rojas Moreno of the University of Missouri School of Medicine.

That new, international clinical trial is through the National Institutes of Health.

The study involves 500 adults who are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States and 17 other countries.

“The idea is to help the immune system of the patient in fighting the infection with, let’s say, this boost of antibodies," Rojas Moreno added.

The patients enrolled in the study will be selected at random to be given a treatment of highly concentrated antibodies from the convalescent plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients with remdesivir, or get a placebo with remdesivir.

Remdesivir is a broad-spectrum antiviral medication that has been given approval to help treat COVID-19.

“It could be that the fact that this is a standard product with antibodies, that the higher concentration of antibodies may be better than convalescent plasma in terms of fighting the virus,” Rojas Moreno said.

This is a trial to see what can attack the virus in its early stage.

Only those hospitalized with symptoms of 12 days or less are eligible.

“The patients that require mechanical ventilation, patients that need to be in the ICU, the very sick patients are actually excluded," Rojas Moreno added.

Investigators will study the patients for 28 days.

Right now, there is no time frame on when the clinical trial will be completed. Rojas Moreno said it depends on how quickly the study reaches 500 patients.

