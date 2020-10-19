Advertisement

Police identify teen killed in weekend crash on U.S. 65 in Springfield

Springfield
Springfield(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A teen was killed and another person suffered moderate injuries over the weekend after a four-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 65 near Sunshine Street in Springfield.

Police identify Cole David Tedford, 17, of Springfield, as the victim who died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the Springfield Police Department responded to a four-vehicle crash at the 49.6-mile marker of northbound U.S. Highway 65.

Investigators say Tedford was driving gold Chevrolet Malibu and traveling north on Eastgate from Sunshine. The car then accelerated rapidly and veered across the southbound lane of travel and through a fence onto the northbound lanes of U.S. 65.  

According to police, the Malibu rolled before coming to rest on its wheels facing southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. 65.  The vehicle was then struck head-on by a Volkswagen traveling northbound.

Two additional vehicles traveling northbound attempted to stop, but were unable to, striking the Malibu and Volkswagen.

Tedford died from injuries in the crash.  The driver of the Volkswagen was sent to a local hospital with moderate, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers with the Springfield Police Department’s traffic section continue to investigate the circumstances involved in the crash. Police say speed and other circumstances appear to be a contributing factor.

This is the 19th fatality motor vehicle crash and the 21st crash-related death of 2020 in Springfield.

