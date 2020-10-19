Advertisement

Woman from Salem, Mo. killed in head-on crash

By Brian Vandenberg
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
DIXON, Mo. - A woman from Salem, Mo. was killed in a head-on crash north of Dixon Monday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Amanda Franklin, 23, was driving an SUV that crossed the center line of Highway 113 and crashed head-on into a truck.

Franklin died at the scene. The man driving the truck that she hit was hospitalized with minor injuries.

