Woman from Salem, Mo. killed in head-on crash
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DIXON, Mo. - A woman from Salem, Mo. was killed in a head-on crash north of Dixon Monday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Amanda Franklin, 23, was driving an SUV that crossed the center line of Highway 113 and crashed head-on into a truck.
Franklin died at the scene. The man driving the truck that she hit was hospitalized with minor injuries.
