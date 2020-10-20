Advertisement

Arkansas lawmakers test positive for virus, governor exposed

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the directive during his weekly news conference in Little Rock.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the directive during his weekly news conference in Little Rock.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas lawmakers announced Tuesday they have tested positive for the coronavirus and the state’s governor said he’s scaling back his public events and meetings after being exposed to someone with the virus.

Senate President Jim Hendren said the Legislature was postponing its budget hearings after two House members and one senator tested positive for the virus. Hendren said legislative leaders will work with the Health Department to determine who must be quarantined and tested because of any potential exposure.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told reporters he was limiting his events after learning someone at a meeting he held Friday tested positive for the virus. Hutchinson said he’s tested negative twice since learning of the exposure.

Hutchinson went forward with a tour of the state Monday to campaign for a highway tax measure, even after learning of the exposure. He defended the move, saying he received the negative results before the campaign events and that he followed masking and social distancing guidelines.

“As I came back after that, the Department of Health had a further discussion with the individual who tested positive and they said out of an abundance of caution let’s go ahead and not quarantine but let’s limit the engagements to really essential activities,” Hutchinson said at his weekly coronavirus briefing, which was held virtually.

Hutchinson said he will be tested regularly over the next week.

Arkansas has seen a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations in recent weeks, and the number of people in the hospital again hit a new high on Tuesday. A White House task force report released the same day said the state ranked 12th in the country for new cases per capita.

Nearly three-fourths of the counties in Arkansas have moderate or high community spread of the virus, the task force said.

The lawmakers who tested positive were Sen. Terry Rice, Rep. Michelle Gray and Rep. Stu Smith, Hendren and a House spokeswoman said.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Laclede County Health Department reports 4 additional COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Health officials ask residents to monitor for symptoms, including fever, coughing, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of smell and taste.

Coronavirus

Hospitalizations rising in Missouri, prompting worries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
In Springfield, CoxHealth constructed a temporary building on the parking lot of Cox Medical Center South to serve the expected overflow of COVID-19 and flu patients.

Coronavirus

More than half of U.S. states are reporting a rise in new COVID-19 infections

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
More than half of U.S. states are reporting a rise in new infections in what some say is the dreaded fall surge.

Coronavirus

Missouri city to remove disputed Confederate general marker

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The marker is dedicated to Confederate Gen. Sterling Price.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 4 additional COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
These victims suffered from underlying health conditions. The county health department reports 51 deaths in the month of October.

Coronavirus

UK to infect healthy volunteers in vaccine research trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Imperial College London says the study involves healthy volunteers aged 18 to 30.

Coronavirus

CDC: ‘Strong recommendation’ but no rule for masks on planes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The CDC says masks should be worn by all passengers and workers on planes, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-sharing vehicles. That includes in airports and at subway and bus stations.

Coronavirus

How to protect yourself from COVID when on public transportation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The CDC says: Practice social distancing, avoid touching surfaces, and practice hand hygiene.

Coronavirus

14 states report record hospitalizations last week amid coronavirus surge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
New coronavirus cases have surged in 31 states across the U.S.

Coronavirus

City of Nixa, Mo. enacts new masking ordinance

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Christian County has the second highest amount of COVID patients currently hospitalized at the regional hospitals, following Greene County.