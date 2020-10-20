City of Nixa, Mo. enacts new masking ordinance

NIXA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Mayor Brian Steele signed an emergency order for the city of Nixa establishing a requirement to wear face coverings when not able to maintain at least six-0feet distance from others while present at any location other than your primary residence.

The new emergency order takes effect at 12 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21 and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on December 31. The order will be evaluated on an ongoing basis and may be modified as circumstances change based on guidance from public health officials and other experts.

Why was this order issued?

This order was issued for the purpose of preventing or limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Steele decided to issue this order upon hearing from officials at both Mercy and CoxHealth regarding the strain which rising cases of COVID cases are putting on their staff and facilities. Christian County has the second highest amount of COVID patients currently hospitalized at the regional hospitals, following Greene County.

Both hospital systems have urged Mayor Steele to mandate mask-wearing to limit the spread of the disease, have demonstrated the need to slow the disease’s spread based on the number of cases which have risen significantly over recent weeks and have testified to the scientific evidence that mask wearing is an effective way to slow or prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Mayor Steele and Nixa City Council had previously focused on encouraging voluntary use of masks in public, and the city continues to participate in a public education campaign encouraging mask use, and yet, mask use in public places has not been implemented consistently enough by the community to slow the spread of the disease. In fact, the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have risen significantly in the last couple of months despite the efforts of the public education campaign.

To see the latest COVID-19 data regarding Christian County residents, visit the Christian County Health Department website: www.christiancountyhealth.com/covid-19.html

What does this order require?

Everyone over the age of 11, including employees or visitors, shall wear a face covering when present at a business or other location other than their own primary residence.

(Face Covering means a device that covers the nose and mouth, such as: a sewn mask secured with ties or straps around the head or behind the ears; multiple layers of fabric tied around the head; and may be made from a variety of materials such as fleece, cotton, or linen; and may be factory-made or made from household items.)

(Business means any for-profit company, non-profit organization, benevolent association, or educational entity, regardless of its legal organization, form, entity, tax treatment or structure.)

A person may remove their Face Covering where otherwise required under the following circumstances:

a. When able to maintain a distance of at least six feet from others while indoors or outdoors;

b. When engaged in an exercise activity;

c. While eating or drinking only when inside or in the outside dining area of a restaurant or other establishment that offers food or beverage service;

d. When an individual has a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that prevents wearing a Face Covering;

e. When any party to a communication is deaf or hard of hearing and not wearing a Face Covering is essential to communication;

f. While obtaining a service that requires temporary removal of the Face Covering, such as dental examinations;

g. When necessary to confirm the individual’s identity;

h. When federal or state law prohibits wearing a Face Covering or requires the removal of a Face Covering;

i. When requested by a law enforcement officer;

j. When requested by a medical provider, including emergency response personnel;

k. When giving a presentation, performance, or speech, or other similar activity, to a grouping of individuals in an indoor setting, provided that the presenter or performer shall maintain six feet of distance between other individuals while not wearing a Face Covering; or

l. When at any business where there are ten or fewer people present at said business, provided that such persons maintain at least six feet of distance between each other.

m. When a public safety officer is responding to an emergency.

Persons qualifying for an exception shall take other reasonable actions to protect against or mitigate the potential for spread of COVID-19 while not wearing a Face Covering, such as maintaining at least six feet of distance between themselves and others or conducting activities outdoors. Except as otherwise provided in this Order, all businesses shall require Face Coverings to be worn as described in this Order. All businesses that are open to the public shall post a sign at all public entrances that the use of Face Coverings is required by those seeking to enter the business.

Will residents be subject to penalties for not wearing masks when required?

Violation of the order may result in a fine of up to $100.00 for each violation.

Any person who owns, manages, operates, or otherwise controls a place at which Face Coverings are required by the order, and who fails to comply or require compliance may be subjected to a fine of up to $100.00 (but such persons will not be subject to fine if a patron or customer refuses to wear a Face Covering.) Each day on which a violation of the order occurs will be considered a separate and distinct violation.

The Mayor has ordered the city staff to enforce the order first through education, an opportunity for voluntary compliance, followed by a warning, and then a civil citation after warning.

Questions about the order?

Learn more at www.nixa.com/community/covid-19-information

Wish to report a violation of the order?

You may send an email to cityhall@nixa.com to report a violation.

or

Call the City of Nixa’s masking order hotline at 417-724-5757. This hotline has been set up specifically to answer questions about the order and to receive reports about violations.

Please DO NOT call 911 to report violations of the order unless a customer at a business refuses to wear a face covering and is causing immediate danger to the business’s staff or customers.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.