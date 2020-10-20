Advertisement

Ex-southwest Missouri student teacher gets prison for nude photos to students

(KGNS)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAMAR, Mo. (AP) — A 39-year-old former student teacher in southwestern Missouri has been sentenced to four years in prison for sending nude photographs of herself to three 13-year-old male students back in 2017.

The Joplin Globe reports that former at Lamar Middle School teacher Emily Edson was sentenced last week to four years for each of three counts of sexual misconduct with a child and one count of promoting child pornography. The sentences are to be served at the same time.

Edson had pleaded guilty to the charges; in exchange for her plea, more serious charges of sexual enticement and child pornography counts were dropped.

