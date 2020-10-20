Advertisement

Jeff Bridges says he has lymphoma, cites good prognosis

Jeff Bridges presents the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series during the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards telecast on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT/5:00 PM PDT on FXX.
Jeff Bridges presents the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series during the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards telecast on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT/5:00 PM PDT on FXX.(Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeff Bridges says he is being treated for lymphoma and his prognosis is good.

The 70-year-old actor channeled his The Dude character from “The Big Lebowski” in a statement on social media about the diagnosis Monday evening.

He said he understands the disease is serious. He expressed gratitude to his family, friends and medical team and promised to keep fans posted on his recovery.

Bridges is a seven-time Oscar nominee known for his roles in “Starman,” “True Grit,” “The Last Picture Show” and many other films. He won an Academy Award in 2010 for “Crazy Heart” and was most recently nominated for playing a grizzled lawman in “Hell or High Water.”

The affable Bridges is considered Hollywood royalty, the son of actors Lloyd and Dorothy Bridges, who both died in 1998.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Springfield police chief discusses new crime reporting system

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
This new system lists 52 different types of crimes breaking them down into very specific categories.

News

Petition to stop planned development in southeast Springfield filed

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Frances Watson
Galloway Village Neighborhood Association seeks to stop large, planned development.

National

Large earthquake off Alaska prompts tsunami fears

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was widely felt in communities along the southern coast, including Sand Point, Chignik, Unalaska and the Kenai Peninsula.

National Politics

Trump says Sudan will be removed from terrorism list

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The decision Monday was contingent on Sudan following through on its agreement to pay $335 million to U.S. terror victims and families.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Deadline looms, but COVID relief deal may be far off

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Republicans are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now derides as too puny.

National Politics

The deadline to strike a stimulus deal is rapidly approaching

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The deadline to strike a stimulus deal is rapidly approaching.

National Politics

High court allows 3-day extension for Pennsylvania ballots

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court will allow Pennsylvania to count ballots received up to three days after the election, rejecting a Republican plea.

News

Friends of Springfield teenager killed in Highway 65 wreck open up about the loss

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik and KY3 Staff
Dozens of Glendale High School students made their way out on Monday to the site of a weekend wreck that killed 17-year-old Cole Tedford.

National

Trump ‘running angry,’ attacks polls, press and Dr. Fauci

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER
One week since returning to the campaign trail, where his handling of the pandemic is a central issue to voters, Trump blasted his government’s own scientists for their criticism of his performance.

National Politics

Debate commission adopts new rules to mute mics

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will have their microphones cut off in Thursday’s debate while their rival delivers their opening two-minute answer to each of the debate topics.