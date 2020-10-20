Laclede County Health Department reports 4 additional COVID-19 deaths

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Health Department reported an additional four deaths related to COVID-19.

Health leaders say all of the victims suffered from underlying health conditions. They report 21 deaths since the pandemic.

Health officials ask residents to monitor for symptoms, including fever, coughing, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of smell and taste. Contact your health provider if symptoms happen.

