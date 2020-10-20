Advertisement

Man killed in crash between three trucks in Thayer, Mo.

fatal car crash
fatal car crash(MGN)
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
THAYER, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Thayer, Mo. died Monday night in a crash between three trucks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 7:15 pm at the intersection of U.S. 63 and State Highway 19 in Thayer.

Troopers say 33 year old Matthew Conley drove his truck in front of another, which was then hit by a third pickup.

Conley died at the scene. The other drivers were not injured.

