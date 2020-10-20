Advertisement

ON YOUR SIDE PODCAST: Scam warning for nurses

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nurses might lose thousands of dollars and they’re told not to show up to work. Help us spread the news about this scam so not one essential worker falls for it.

Following an On Your Side Investigation, a couple in Lebanon, Missouri is now charged with stealing from pet lovers.

Plus Ashley talks inside baseball about working from home.

