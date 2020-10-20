Advertisement

Petition to stop planned development in southeast Springfield filed

By Frances Watson
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A proposed development by Sequiota Park in Springfield is now on hold, even though it’s already been approved as neighbors try a new strategy to stop it.

We’ve been following this story for more than two years.

After multiple meetings, blueprint changes and ordinance language changes it seemed like The Treadway development was finally going to be built. Council signed off on the project weeks ago.

But Monday members of the Galloway Village Neighborhood Association gathered to submit a referendum petition asking council to reverse that decision.

“It’s not just a handful of people. It’s a community issue. People are terribly frustrated with the decision that was made,” said Marcie Kirkup.

She says this why the Galloway Village Neighborhood Association started a petition drive.

“We have collected 2,714 signatures which is about 58 to 60 percent more than is even required,” she explained.

In a matter of about two weeks the neighborhood association got the number of voters needed to add their names to a roster asking Springfield City Council to withdraw their approval of The Treadway Development.

The plans call for apartments, shops and restaurants to be built across the street from Sequoita Park.

Kirkup said, “I think that there’s a general sense of frustration that there’s over development that’s happening city-wide. It seems like the bigger the better but yet there’s not the infrastructure there to take care of the scale of the developments that are approved.”

The group hopes the referendum petition will halt the project.

“I think we’ve got everything. We’ll just go from here and start the process,” said Springfield City Clerk, Anita Cotter.

Wendy Hurscher, with the neighborhood association said, “The city clerk was super helpful in educating us and walk us through the steps and the process of it.”

The city clerk’s office now has 20 days to verify the authenticity of each voter’s signature.

Once the petition is certified an ordinance will be drafted and presented to council for consideration.

“From its foundation there have been mechanisms put in place for citizens to give their opinion and to try to express their feelings to government and this is one of those mechanisms,” said Cotter.

Neighborhood association member Melanie Bach said, “We can at least rest assured that we have done everything that we could possibly do to appropriately represent our neighborhood and their wishes.”

Council will have 30 days to decide once the ordinance is drafted.

If they don’t reverse the zoning ordinance it will be up to voters to decide in April.

The developer can’t start building on his property until this is resolved.

Our calls to him for comment have not been returned.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Springfield police chief discusses new crime reporting system

Updated: moments ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
This new system lists 52 different types of crimes breaking them down into very specific categories.

News

Friends of Springfield teenager killed in Highway 65 wreck open up about the loss

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik and KY3 Staff
Dozens of Glendale High School students made their way out on Monday to the site of a weekend wreck that killed 17-year-old Cole Tedford.

National

Trump ‘running angry,’ attacks polls, press and Dr. Fauci

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER
One week since returning to the campaign trail, where his handling of the pandemic is a central issue to voters, Trump blasted his government’s own scientists for their criticism of his performance.

Sports

Chiefs, Edwards-Helaire run away with 26-17 win over Bills

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mahomes finished 21 of 26 for 225 yards. His first scoring toss to Kelce was the 90th of his career in his 37th game, breaking the NFL record for fewest games to 90 TD passes.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slow Warm Up Begins Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Big warm-up by midweek

News

Greenfield, Mo. community mourns loss of coach who died from COVID-19 complications

Updated: 3 hours ago
Robert Hahn reports.

News

On Your Side: Scam targets Missouri nurses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Crooks use caller ID spoofing. That caller ID displays the Board of Nursing number. Swindlers will call a few times. The crook will confirm the nurse’s Missouri license number.

Local

Police identify teen killed in weekend crash on U.S. 65 in Springfield

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
One person was killed and another suffered moderate injuries over the weekend after a crash on U.S. Highway 65 near Sunshine Street in Springfield.

News

Community remembers Springfield teen killed in crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

Local

Death penalty reinstated in 1996 double killing in Missouri

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A man convicted of killing an eastern Missouri couple in 1996 will once again face the death penalty.