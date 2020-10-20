Advertisement

“Predicting” winter weather in the Ozarks using folklore

Persimmon seeds and woolly worms make their “forecast”
Predicting winter with woolly worms and persimmon seeds
Predicting winter with woolly worms and persimmon seeds(KY3)
By Robert Hahn
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The cold and snowy weather of winter is right around the corner, and there are some unusual and fun ways to try to guess what winter could bring. Two of the more popular folklore items here in southwest Missouri are woolly worms and persimmon seeds.

We received many photos of both from all across the area, and thanks to everyone for that. Each have their own method for, well, “predicting.”

We’ll start with the woolly worms. According to folklore, a wide brown band means a mild winter. And while a few photos had all black woolly worms, most had a wide brown band.

For the persimmon seeds, there are three possibilities to see when you slice one open:

A spoon, which indicates a shovel for digging out the snow.

A knife, a cold icy winter.

And a fork, that indicates a mild winter.

The vast majority of the photos we received?

Spoons, which, according to folklore means a lot of snow to shovel.

Taking them both into account, they indicate a relatively mild winter with a lot of snow here in southwest Missouri.

If true, snowy scenes will be pretty common, but we’ll see how the winter plays out.

While it is fun to keep an eye on those persimmon seeds and the woolly worms to see what kind of a winter we might get, once we do start getting that cold and snow, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Missouri Attorney General announces new initiative to combat human trafficking

Updated: moments ago
Andrew Havranek reports.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Digging into the Drought

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
More chances for rain into the weekend

News

What weather folklore says about our upcoming wintry weather season

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Robert Hahn reports.

News

Missouri Attorney General announces new initiative to combat human trafficking

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced a new plan to combat human trafficking.

Latest News

News

Mixed thoughts as city of Nixa, Mo. enacts masking ordinance

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

News

MSU reports declining cases of COVID-19 campus-wide

Updated: 1 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

Local

Man killed in crash between three trucks in Thayer, Mo.

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 7:15 pm at the intersection of U.S. 63 and State Highway 19 in Thayer.

News

Springfield's Give 5 program goes virtual

Updated: 2 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

City of Ozark, Mo. enacts masking ordinance

Updated: 2 hours ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

News

Nixa, Mo. Mask Order: Mixed thoughts on new masking ordinance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
Mercy has 86 COVID hospitalizations, and Cox has 94. Both are still taking patients. 19 patients are from Christian County.