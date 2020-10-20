Advertisement

Prosecutor: Missouri man admits to disposing of bodies of brothers

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — A prosecutor told a judge that a Missouri man accused of killing two brothers from Wisconsin admitted to authorities that he disposed of the bodies but denied killing the men.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that special prosecutor Stephen Sokoloff made the argument Tuesday during a hearing in which a judge denied a defense request to have two charges of abandoning a corpse dismissed in the case against Garland Nelson, of Braymer.

His case has been moved to Johnson County from Caldwell County where he also was charged last year with first-degree murder in the deaths of 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin.

