Register opens for 26th annual Turkey Trot in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nothing can stop Springfield’s Thanksgiving tradition, even if we can’t all be together this year.

Participants may register to choose their own route and complete a 5K over Thanksgiving weekend, alone or with friends and family. Registration includes a long-sleeved Turkey Trot t-shirt (this year’s colors compliment Kansas City Chiefs attire!) and commemorative race bib. Participants may choose their own route, time themselves, and upload race times and photos for the chance to win contests and prizes. All race times and photos must be submitted by midnight on Sunday, Nov. 29, at ParkBoard.org/TurkeyTrot.

“We checked with our partners and sponsors, and everyone was unanimous — Turkey Trot must go on,” said Anne-Mary McGrath, race coordinator. “We’ve decided to forego the large crowd this year for obvious reasons and give everyone the flexibility to trot at a safe distance, while raising money for a good cause.”

Early Registration available now through Friday, Nov. 20, is $20/adults and $15/kids 12 and under. After Nov. 20, registration is $30/adults and $25/kids. Register at ParkBoard.org/TurkeyTrot.

Packet pick-up will be a drive-through event held Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Killian Sports Complex, where participants may also register on site and drop off food donations for longtime Turkey Trot partner, Ozarks Food Harvest. Turkey Trot is one of the group’s largest food drives of the year. The Park Board is also collecting food donations in barrels placed at multiple parks facilities.

Participants also have the option to have their packet mailed for an additional $5, if registered by Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Proceeds from Turkey Trot benefit the Developmental Center of the Ozarks and the Springfield-Greene County Park Board Youth Recreation Scholarship Fund.

Turkey Trot is presented by Brad Bradshaw MD, JD, LC. Additional sponsors include CenturyLink, Positronic, Missouri Foundation for Health, CoxHealth and CoxHealth Plans, and Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Bottling Company. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Diana Tyndall, Marketing and Sponsorship Coordinator for the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, at 417-894-0048; or Marisa DeClue, Executive Director at DCO, at 417-829-0896.

