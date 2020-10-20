Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 4 additional COVID-19 deaths

Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Springfield-Greene County Health Department(KY3)
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the deaths of four Greene County residents from COVID-19.

Health leaders say the victims include a woman in her 60s, a man his 70s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s. These victims suffered from underlying health conditions. The county health department reports 51 deaths in the month of October. That compares to the 128 deaths throughout the entire pandemic.

See the latest numbers of cases of the coronavirus through out the Ozarks by clicking here.

“More and more families continue to grieve the loss of a loved one taken too soon by this virus. Lives quite literally depend on us wearing our masks, washing our hands and watching our distance,” stated Director of Health Clay Goddard.

For more information on the preventative measures we can all take to help slow the spread of COVID-19, click here.

Who is at risk

Having an underlying health condition should not be interpreted as an individual being sick, feeble or infirm. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified two groups at higher risk for severe health outcomes from COVID-19: older adults and people with underlying health conditions. Underlying health conditions can impact anyone at any age and include common diagnoses that many Greene County residents live with. For instance:

  • 16% of Greene County residents are 65 or older,
  • 33% are considered obese and
  • 11% have asthma

Other health conditions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as include, but are not limited to:

  • Cancer
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Lung disease
  • Obesity
  • Serious heart conditions
  • Diabetes
  • Pregnancy

A full list of conditions can be viewed on the CDC’s website.

Long-term care in Greene County

The individuals who died from COVID-19 was associated with long-term care.

Long-term care facilities are required to report a positive case among staff or residents to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services within 24 hours so guidance can be provided on comprehensive testing, isolation and quarantine instructions, personal protective equipment and staffing. Guidance for long-term care facilities can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Arkansas lawmakers test positive for virus, governor exposed

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Asa Hutchinson told reporters he was limiting his events after learning someone at a meeting he held Friday tested positive for the virus.

Coronavirus

Laclede County Health Department reports 4 additional COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Health officials ask residents to monitor for symptoms, including fever, coughing, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of smell and taste.

Coronavirus

Hospitalizations rising in Missouri, prompting worries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
In Springfield, CoxHealth constructed a temporary building on the parking lot of Cox Medical Center South to serve the expected overflow of COVID-19 and flu patients.

Coronavirus

More than half of U.S. states are reporting a rise in new COVID-19 infections

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
More than half of U.S. states are reporting a rise in new infections in what some say is the dreaded fall surge.

Coronavirus

Missouri city to remove disputed Confederate general marker

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The marker is dedicated to Confederate Gen. Sterling Price.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UK to infect healthy volunteers in vaccine research trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Imperial College London says the study involves healthy volunteers aged 18 to 30.

Coronavirus

CDC: ‘Strong recommendation’ but no rule for masks on planes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The CDC says masks should be worn by all passengers and workers on planes, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-sharing vehicles. That includes in airports and at subway and bus stations.

Coronavirus

How to protect yourself from COVID when on public transportation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The CDC says: Practice social distancing, avoid touching surfaces, and practice hand hygiene.

Coronavirus

14 states report record hospitalizations last week amid coronavirus surge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
New coronavirus cases have surged in 31 states across the U.S.

Coronavirus

City of Nixa, Mo. enacts new masking ordinance

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Christian County has the second highest amount of COVID patients currently hospitalized at the regional hospitals, following Greene County.