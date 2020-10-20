Advertisement

Springfield police chief discusses new crime reporting system

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield Police Department is now recording crime reports through a system administered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), called the National Incident Based Reporting System (NIBRS). The police department made the move to NIBRS in January 2020, which allows for a more comprehensive look at crime by the numbers.

The system police had been using for years, Summary Reporting System counted only seven major types of crime: homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny/theft and stolen vehicles. This new system lists 52 different types of crimes breaking them down into very specific categories.

“Better indication of what’s occurring and where. Establishing those trends and really breaking it down into categories we can focus on," said Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams.

Chief Paul Williams said this new system has three categories: crimes against persons, property and society with sub categories those crimes will fall under.

“It will give people a much better in depth look of what’s really occurring in the city," said Williams.

In 2019, police reported over 9,000 theft crimes summed up into one category, but this reporting method digs much deeper.

“Theft in general. Is it theft from vehicles? Is it shoplifting? Is it theft from a building," said Williams.

Williams said something that caught his eye were reports of kidnappings and abductions.

“ It was reported but it wasn’t tracked so it wasn’t focused on," said Williams.

According to the new system there were 26 cases, in the old system there wasn’t a tracked number.

Another example is sexual assault broken down into six specific categories.

“Hopefully that will help educate folks. Awareness across the board you look at things that are occurring more frequently and I think the public will be able to kind of zero in on that and help prevent those crimes from occurring," said Williams.

By 2021 police sill start releasing monthly statistics allowing them to better follow trends.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Petition to stop planned development in southeast Springfield filed

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Frances Watson
Galloway Village Neighborhood Association seeks to stop large, planned development.

News

Friends of Springfield teenager killed in Highway 65 wreck open up about the loss

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik and KY3 Staff
Dozens of Glendale High School students made their way out on Monday to the site of a weekend wreck that killed 17-year-old Cole Tedford.

National

Trump ‘running angry,’ attacks polls, press and Dr. Fauci

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER
One week since returning to the campaign trail, where his handling of the pandemic is a central issue to voters, Trump blasted his government’s own scientists for their criticism of his performance.

Sports

Chiefs, Edwards-Helaire run away with 26-17 win over Bills

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mahomes finished 21 of 26 for 225 yards. His first scoring toss to Kelce was the 90th of his career in his 37th game, breaking the NFL record for fewest games to 90 TD passes.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slow Warm Up Begins Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Big warm-up by midweek

News

Greenfield, Mo. community mourns loss of coach who died from COVID-19 complications

Updated: 3 hours ago
Robert Hahn reports.

News

On Your Side: Scam targets Missouri nurses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Crooks use caller ID spoofing. That caller ID displays the Board of Nursing number. Swindlers will call a few times. The crook will confirm the nurse’s Missouri license number.

Local

Police identify teen killed in weekend crash on U.S. 65 in Springfield

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
One person was killed and another suffered moderate injuries over the weekend after a crash on U.S. Highway 65 near Sunshine Street in Springfield.

News

Community remembers Springfield teen killed in crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

Local

Death penalty reinstated in 1996 double killing in Missouri

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A man convicted of killing an eastern Missouri couple in 1996 will once again face the death penalty.