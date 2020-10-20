Advertisement

Springfield’s Give 5 program goes virtual during pandemic

By Linda Simmons
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A program encouraging retirees to volunteer their time in the Springfield community is not giving up because of the pandemic.

The Give 5 program is now virtual. Usually, participants in the United Way’s Give 5 program meet in person and go on field trips to nonprofits, seeing behind the scenes about volunteer opportunities. But now, the program has gone virtual. The first meeting of the new Give 5 virtual edition class happened Tuesday, for two hours over a Zoom call. They’ll have three more meetings over the coming days. Participants will get virtual tours and an in-depth look at many Springfield area nonprofits from the comfort of home.

The Give 5 program encourages retirees to give at least five hours a month toward a cause of their choice.

The program asked nonprofit organizations to try to provide volunteer opportunities in three categories for retirees right now. They includes work from their computer, work from home, or on-site opportunities in a safe manner.

Candace Landreth just retired from teaching high school English in May. She is not letting the pandemic get in her way for giving back.

“Because as soon as covid is done and we can open back up again, I want to get out there,” said Candace Landreth, Give 5 participant. “And since I’m familiar enough with zoom that I knew that I could still see people and at least get the facial connection, I decided, yes. This was the way to go, not wait until the next in-person meeting was going to be set up.”

Those who don’t have access to technology may also. participate. The United Way will provide them a safe place to join in.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Springfield’s Give 5 program goes virtual during pandemic

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Local

Register opens for 26th annual Turkey Trot in downtown Springfield

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Nothing can stop Springfield’s Thanksgiving tradition, even if we can’t all be together this year.

News

Ex-southwest Missouri student teacher gets prison for nude photos to students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A 39-year-old former student teacher in southwestern Missouri has been sentenced to four years in prison for sending nude photographs of herself to three 13-year-old male students back in 2017.

Coronavirus

City of Nixa, Mo. enacts new masking ordinance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Christian County has the second highest amount of COVID patients currently hospitalized at the regional hospitals, following Greene County.

Latest News

Local

City of Ozark, Mo. enacts masking ordinance after cases spike

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
City leaders say it is due to the overwhelming rise in COVID-19 cases across Christian County and subsequent increase in the number of hospitalized residents.

News

Bicyclist sent to hospital after morning crash in Springfield

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
The intersection quickly reopened for the morning commute.

News

ON YOUR SIDE PODCAST: Scam warning for nurses

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Here's the latest On Your Side podcast episode.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer today, and rain for some

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Beck
More chances for rain into the weekend

News

Warmer today with rain for some

Updated: 5 hours ago
A front will be lifting back into the region today, bringing a significant warm-up compared to Monday. Scattered showers and storms are expected.

National

Trump ‘running angry,’ attacks polls, press and Dr. Fauci

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER
One week since returning to the campaign trail, where his handling of the pandemic is a central issue to voters, Trump blasted his government’s own scientists for their criticism of his performance.