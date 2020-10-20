Springfield’s Give 5 program goes virtual during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A program encouraging retirees to volunteer their time in the Springfield community is not giving up because of the pandemic.

The Give 5 program is now virtual. Usually, participants in the United Way’s Give 5 program meet in person and go on field trips to nonprofits, seeing behind the scenes about volunteer opportunities. But now, the program has gone virtual. The first meeting of the new Give 5 virtual edition class happened Tuesday, for two hours over a Zoom call. They’ll have three more meetings over the coming days. Participants will get virtual tours and an in-depth look at many Springfield area nonprofits from the comfort of home.

The Give 5 program encourages retirees to give at least five hours a month toward a cause of their choice.

The program asked nonprofit organizations to try to provide volunteer opportunities in three categories for retirees right now. They includes work from their computer, work from home, or on-site opportunities in a safe manner.

Candace Landreth just retired from teaching high school English in May. She is not letting the pandemic get in her way for giving back.

“Because as soon as covid is done and we can open back up again, I want to get out there,” said Candace Landreth, Give 5 participant. “And since I’m familiar enough with zoom that I knew that I could still see people and at least get the facial connection, I decided, yes. This was the way to go, not wait until the next in-person meeting was going to be set up.”

Those who don’t have access to technology may also. participate. The United Way will provide them a safe place to join in.

