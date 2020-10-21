Amber Alert cancelled, two babies taken in Florissant found safe

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KY3) - The Amber Alert for two missing babies from Florissant was quickly cancelled Wednesday morning after they were both found safe.

Law enforcement officers reported one of the babies, Samir Carres, is just 16 days old. The other infant, Milan Carrers, is ten months old.

MSHP Troopers also reported the black, 2019 Hyundai Tucson involved in the incident was stolen from a 7 Eleven in Florissant just after 12 a.m. Wednesday with the two infants in the backseat.

