Advertisement

Church leaders in Mount Vernon, Mo. upset over communication about COVID-19 cases; health leaders short on help

By Linda Simmons
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - As cases of COVID-19 rise, smaller towns and rural communities are seeing their share.

The Lawrence County Health Department reports 127 positive cases in isolation. A week and a half ago, Mount Vernon Christian Church held its own event, Apple Butter Day on the church campus. The event featured 24 vendors, all outdoors. Event organizers encouraged social distancing and masks. They also offered hand sanitizer at stations. They say there was plenty of room for everyone to social distance. After our newsroom got a tip, the Lawrence County health department confirmed at least three people who attended the event later tested positive for COVID-19. The church says it learned of those cases from KY3.com (read story here).  So they started holding services outside and will continue for the next couple of weeks out of an abundance of caution.

Church leaders say there concern is they never heard anything from health officials about the cases.

“We found out whenever it was reported on my KY3, on their website last Friday,” said Jeff Kruger, Mount Vernon Christian Church Pastor. “We have never heard from the health department here in our community. I know they’re swamped. I know they’re doing the best they can, but we have not heard from them personally.”

Leaders at the Lawrence County Health Department says they cannot call every single business or church where someone with COVID-19 has visited. They say it’s happening every day. Administrator Janella Spencer says they are doing their best to just contact those individuals who have been in close contact with a positive case for at least 15 minutes, within six feet. She hired four extra contact tracers, but all have left the job. She says it’s a very tough job and people are often not very nice on the phone.  She’s trying to find more time to go through resumes and hire more help, but they currently have five staff and one volunteer trying to keep up with the big job.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

9 low-cost ways to make virtual learning easier for kids

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kimberly Palmer, NerdWallet
These items, all under $15, can help make distance learning more appealing to even the youngest learners.

National

Disneyland may not reopen until spring 2021 under COVID guidelines in Calif.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Major theme parks strongly objected to the state’s restrictions, saying they could safely operate even with thousands of people in attendance.

Coronavirus

California will allow fans at pro sports but not Disneyland

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California will let fans back in outdoor stadiums for pro sporting events in counties with low coronavirus infection rates but isn’t ready to allow Disneyland and other major theme parks to reopen, the state’s top health official said Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Leaders in US, Europe divided on response to surging virus

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New virus cases in the U.S. have surged in recent weeks from a daily average of about 42,000 in early October to about 58,000 — the highest level since late July.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Older workers face higher unemployment amid virus pandemic

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
For the first time in nearly 50 years, older workers face higher unemployment than their midcareer worker counterparts, according to a study released Tuesday by the New School university in New York City.

Coronavirus

Arkansas lawmakers test positive for virus, governor exposed

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Asa Hutchinson told reporters he was limiting his events after learning someone at a meeting he held Friday tested positive for the virus.

Coronavirus

Laclede County Health Department reports 4 additional COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Health officials ask residents to monitor for symptoms, including fever, coughing, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of smell and taste.

Coronavirus

Hospitalizations rising in Missouri, prompting worries

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In Springfield, CoxHealth constructed a temporary building on the parking lot of Cox Medical Center South to serve the expected overflow of COVID-19 and flu patients.

Coronavirus

More than half of U.S. states are reporting a rise in new COVID-19 infections

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
More than half of U.S. states are reporting a rise in new infections in what some say is the dreaded fall surge.

Coronavirus

Missouri city to remove disputed Confederate general marker

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The marker is dedicated to Confederate Gen. Sterling Price.