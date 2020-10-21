Church leaders in Mount Vernon, Mo. upset over communication about COVID-19 cases; health leaders short on help

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - As cases of COVID-19 rise, smaller towns and rural communities are seeing their share.

The Lawrence County Health Department reports 127 positive cases in isolation. A week and a half ago, Mount Vernon Christian Church held its own event, Apple Butter Day on the church campus. The event featured 24 vendors, all outdoors. Event organizers encouraged social distancing and masks. They also offered hand sanitizer at stations. They say there was plenty of room for everyone to social distance. After our newsroom got a tip, the Lawrence County health department confirmed at least three people who attended the event later tested positive for COVID-19. The church says it learned of those cases from KY3.com (read story here). So they started holding services outside and will continue for the next couple of weeks out of an abundance of caution.

Church leaders say there concern is they never heard anything from health officials about the cases.

“We found out whenever it was reported on my KY3, on their website last Friday,” said Jeff Kruger, Mount Vernon Christian Church Pastor. “We have never heard from the health department here in our community. I know they’re swamped. I know they’re doing the best they can, but we have not heard from them personally.”

Leaders at the Lawrence County Health Department says they cannot call every single business or church where someone with COVID-19 has visited. They say it’s happening every day. Administrator Janella Spencer says they are doing their best to just contact those individuals who have been in close contact with a positive case for at least 15 minutes, within six feet. She hired four extra contact tracers, but all have left the job. She says it’s a very tough job and people are often not very nice on the phone. She’s trying to find more time to go through resumes and hire more help, but they currently have five staff and one volunteer trying to keep up with the big job.

