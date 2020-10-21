Family of victim killed in tow truck accident at Springfield crash scene files civil lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The family of a man killed after he was struck at an accident scene by a tow truck on U.S. 65 in Springfield filed a civil lawsuit.

Police say Matthew Canovi, 63, of Brighton, Mo., died at the scene as a result of the crash in May near the Chestnut Expressway exit of U.S. 65. Investigators say as the tow truck driver began to reverse the tow truck to load another car Canovi was standing on the shoulder. He then was struck by the tow truck.

Friends and family remembered Canovi’s work in the community in this story after the crash. CLICK HERE for the story.

The family of Canovi filed the lawsuit against Affordable Towing. The lawsuit claims the tow truck company was negligent for several things including:

*Failing to keep careful lookout while backing up the tow truck

*Failing to give audible and adequate warning

*Backing the truck in excessive speed where the driver could not stop

*Failing to assure Canovi was in a safe place

*Violating city of Springfield, Greene County and state of Missouri laws

The family is asking for a fair amount to compensate for Canovi’s death.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.