Greene County investigators release pictures of unique truck tied to death investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office need your help to locate a unique truck tied to a death investigation. They released new images of the truck Wednesday.

Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office (KY3)

Deputies found Stanley Simon, 39, dead at his home in the 13000 block of West Farm Road 148 near Bois D’Arc Tuesday. Sheriff Arnott tells KY3 Simon’s truck is missing from the home. The sheriff described the truck as a 2004 Chevrolet 3500 dually with a back the blue sticker in the back window. The truck features a “Transformers” decal on the Chevy bow tie. The license plate reads 9UBL50.

Sheriff Arnott says other evidence at the scene makes investigates believe Simon’s death is suspicious. Investigators have not yet released his cause of death.

Investigators ask anyone who knew Simon or recently saw him to contact the sheriff’s office at (417) 829-6230.

