Man’s death in western Greene County investigated as a homicide

BOIS D’ARC, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man’s death near Bois D’Arc, Mo. as a homicide.

Sheriff Jim Arnott says deputies were called to a home in the 13,000 block of west Farm Road 148 around 3:30 pm Tuesday to check the well being of its resident. Inside, Arnott says deputies found the body of the homeowner, Stanley Simon, 39.

Arnott says Simon’s truck was missing from the home, just off of I-44 near State Highway PP. The pickup is described as a 2004 Chevrolet 3500 dually with a back the blue sticker in the back window. Arnott says other evidence at the scene makes investigates believe Simon’s death is suspicious. Investigators have not yet released his cause of death.

Arnott says detectives are interview Simon’s relatives, and are asking people who knew home or recently saw him to contact the sheriff’s office. He’s also asking people to come forward if they have information about Simon’s missing truck.

