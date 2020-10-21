Missouri Gov. Mike Parson calls special session for supplemental budget

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced a special session on a supplemental budget bill beginning Thursday, November 5.

Since the General Assembly passed the FY 2021 budget in May, additional federal funding has been made available to the state, including funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The supplemental budget will provide access to this funding, which is intended to appropriate additional resources to respond to COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has had an overwhelming impact on our state, and while we have made great progress, this additional funding will be critical as we continue to respond and work through the recovery process,” Governor Parson said. “We look forward to working with the General Assembly to make sure these funds are distributed across Missouri as soon as possible.”

The supplemental budget contains funding for several items, including the School Nutrition Services Program, the Emergency Solutions Grant Program for homelessness prevention, job training grants, and child support payments, among others.

