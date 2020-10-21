Missouri submits draft plan for issuing coronavirus vaccine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri plans to make health care workers the first to receive a coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.

A draft plan submitted by the state to federal authorities says the vaccine will then be given to high-risk residents, such as the elderly and chronically sick, along with first responders and law enforcement personnel. Missouri’s 111-page plan details how health officials will distribute a vaccine to millions of residents.

Some health care workers say they are already concerned that vaccine distribution will become another partisan political issue, which could cause delays in the effort.

