MoDOT is out on the roads, but they’re not plowing snow or ice

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

In an average winter, MoDOT crews will plow six million miles of snow and ice. That distance is enough to go to the moon and back, thirteen times.

While winter may be far from your mind, MoDOT knows that preparations for winter starts today.

You will see snow plows out on the roads today and tomorrow. Crews are participating in a two day simulated winter weather drill.

Darin Hamelink, the District Maintenance engineer with MoDOT, said, “You’ll see trucks out with plows on them, and the beds in the back. Their lights will be flashing.”

The drill starts with classroom training before running through the routes.

“With COVID we have restricted the amount of time that they can do ride-alongs where they have two people in one cab,” Hamelink said.

When crews are out on the roads plowing snow and ice, only one person is in the cab at a time. Because of the training two crew members are in the cab together. In order to follow CDC guidelines, MoDOT is limiting their ride-along times to 30 minutes. Masks are also required.

30 minute sessions, and the two-day training allows employees to space out, and participate in multiple sessions and ride-along if necessary.

MoDOT trucks will be cleaned in between each 30 minute session.

Cody Jones, the assistant maintenance supervisor with MoDOT said, “The only time we have two, is we put experienced individuals in with people who have less experience, send them out on the routes.”

This drill is critical because it allows for new employees to learn obstacles they may face on the roads.

“There may be railroad tracks, where you got to lift your blade. Or if there is a curb you don’t want to hit that. Obviously mail boxes,” Hamelink said.

This year’s drill is earlier than in years past. That is because they have already seen early snowfall in Iowa, and want to be prepared for what Old Man Winter will through at us here in the Ozarks.

“We wanted to make sure everyone is trained and ready to go before the storms actually start to hit Missouri,” Hamelink said.

“When it does come time to a weather event, we are putting people out there who are ready to do a job,” Jones said.

MoDOT is still looking for seasonal employees. You can apply for a position through their website below.

