Mother of Greene County homicide victim says “his kids were his world”

By Sara Forhetz
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOIS D’ARC, Mo. (KY3) - The search is on for whoever killed Stanley Scott Simon, 39, of Bois D’Arc.

He was found dead near his home Tuesday afternoon off I-44 and PP Highway.

Greene County deputies were called out by Simon’s co-workers for a “check well-being” after Simon did not show up for work.

Simon’s family tells us he is a hard worker, and as soon as he didn’t show up, his fellow employees knew something wasn’t right.

When deputies arrived, they found Stanley had been killed.

Greene County authorities tell us they have no leads right now. But authorities want to find his truck that is missing out of the driveway.

It’s a white, 2004 Chevy 3500 quad cab dually with license plate 9UB-L50. You can see pictures of the truck in the video above.

Authorities say evidence at the scene, and the missing truck makes this suspicious.

His mom and many family members were shocked to hear the news, but they tell us based on what they’ve learned, they believe the killer is likely someone Simon knows.

Anyone with any information on the death, or the missing truck is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

