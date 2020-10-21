Advertisement

Mountain View, Ark. state senator tests positive for coronavirus

State Senator Missy Irvin/Arkansas House
State Senator Missy Irvin/Arkansas House(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas lawmaker on Wednesday announced that she had tested positive for the coronavirus, the fourth lawmaker to do so in the latest outbreak among legislators that has prompted suspension of state budget hearings this week.

State Sen. Missy Irvin tweeted that she learned Wednesday she had tested positive.

“I am at home recovering,” Irvin wrote. “Praying for my colleagues and everyone who is suffering with this virus.”

Legislative leaders announced Tuesday that three lawmakers had tested positive and Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he was limiting his public appearances after learning he had been exposed to someone with the virus. Hutchinson said he had tested negative twice since the exposure.

A total of three senators and five House members have now tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began in March.

Arkansas has had more than 100,000 probable and confirmed virus cases, and 1,728 people in the state have died from COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Missouri submits draft plan for issuing coronavirus vaccine

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri plans to make health care workers the first to receive a coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.

Coronavirus

Next up in hunt for COVID-19 vaccine: Testing shots in kids

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Multiple vaccine candidates are in final-stage studies in tens of thousands of adults, and scientists are hopeful that the next few months will bring evidence that at least some of them are safe and effective enough for widespread use.

Coronavirus

9 low-cost ways to make virtual learning easier for kids

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Palmer, NerdWallet
These items, all under $15, can help make distance learning more appealing to even the youngest learners.

Coronavirus

Church leaders in Mount Vernon, Mo. upset over communication about COVID-19 cases; health leaders short on help

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Linda Simmons
The Lawrence County Health Department reports 127 positive cases in isolation.

Latest News

National

Disneyland may not reopen until spring 2021 under COVID guidelines in Calif.

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Major theme parks strongly objected to the state’s restrictions, saying they could safely operate even with thousands of people in attendance.

Coronavirus

California will allow fans at pro sports but not Disneyland

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California will let fans back in outdoor stadiums for pro sporting events in counties with low coronavirus infection rates but isn’t ready to allow Disneyland and other major theme parks to reopen, the state’s top health official said Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Leaders in US, Europe divided on response to surging virus

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New virus cases in the U.S. have surged in recent weeks from a daily average of about 42,000 in early October to about 58,000 — the highest level since late July.

Coronavirus

Older workers face higher unemployment amid virus pandemic

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
For the first time in nearly 50 years, older workers face higher unemployment than their midcareer worker counterparts, according to a study released Tuesday by the New School university in New York City.

Coronavirus

Arkansas lawmakers test positive for virus, governor exposed

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Asa Hutchinson told reporters he was limiting his events after learning someone at a meeting he held Friday tested positive for the virus.

Coronavirus

Laclede County Health Department reports 4 additional COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Health officials ask residents to monitor for symptoms, including fever, coughing, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of smell and taste.