Ozarks Food Harvest receiving nearly $1 million in CARES Act money

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced $5 million in CARES Act money for Missouri’s six regional food banks.

Ozarks Food Harvest will receive $925,073.

The food banks serve the needs of more than 1,000 food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, and other meal sites across the state.

“Protecting the health and well-being of Missourians is a key component of our Show Me Strong Recovery Plan,” Governor Parson said. “This additional funding for food banks will help ensure continued access to good nutrition for Missouri’s vulnerable citizens during these challenging times.”

The $5 million will be distributed as follows:

Harvesters Community Food Network: $990,413

Ozarks Food Harvest: $925,073

Second Harvest Community Food Bank: $359,288

Southeast Missouri Food Bank: $504,818

St. Louis Area Foodbank: $1,462,145

The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri: $708,263

Feeding Missouri: $50,000

“Keeping up with the demand on food banks has been an ongoing challenge during COVID-19,” Department of Social Services Acting Director Jennifer Tidball said. “This additional $5 million from the CARES Act provides vital support to those local entities assisting Missouri citizens with food.”

“The pandemic’s impact on Missouri’s food banks has been profound,” said Feeding Missouri Executive Director Scott Baker. “Food is more expensive and harder to acquire, more people need it, and fewer people are available to help distribute it. These additional funds will help us keep up with higher demand and ensure food is available for struggling Missouri families. We are very grateful to Governor Parson and the state of Missouri for recognizing the need and partnering with us to help address the problem.”

The Missouri Services Navigator has information on food pantries and over 2,800 programs and services available in the state.

