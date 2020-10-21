Advertisement

Restaurants see progress towards recovery 7 months after the pandemic began

Numbers are inching closer to those brought in last year.
Restaurants adapt 7 months after the pandemic
Restaurants adapt 7 months after the pandemic(Elizabeth VanMetre)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The pandemic did a number on restaurants in the Ozarks.

“It was brutal [in the] middle of March when the city mandated its shutdown," Restaurant owner James Tillman says. "You know I laid off approximately 400 employees in southwest Springfield.”

Tillman owns the First Watch in Springfield along with part-owner of Maria’s Mexican and FD’s Grill house.

He said though he hired back 80% of those he has let go he doesn’t expect his business to recover from the Pandemic until Summer 2021.

He has dealt with being closed and now that they are back open he has taken on added expenses to make sure he’s keeping his staff and guests safe.

From of course PPE to individual salt and peppers and creamers.

These have put a further strain on a tight budget for many restaurants including breakfast and lunch places like First Watch.

At the beginning of the year, analysts said that this would be the big yet for the restaurant industry.

The National Restaurant Industry saying they would likely bring in $899 billion. But the pandemic hit has caused this number to decrease to 659 billion dollars in sales.

We’re feeling that impact right here in our communities, where 1 in 6 restaurants are being forced to close their doors because they just can’t make those ends meet.

Tillman says he used all resources out there from the CARES ACT to the Paycheck Protection Funds to try and keep his businesses afloat and as many employed as possible. Reaching into his own pockets to make sure gaps in salary were met.

Nationally we are starting to see those who have fared the storm start feeling recovery and same locally.

“But it’s slowly coming back, you know? Every month seems to be a little better," Tillman says. "This weekend I feel like we were back at 90% in most of my restaurants. But it’s still hard.”

Andy Faucett, the owner of Bambinos, says the same.

“Sales have been strong this fall," Faucett says. "Our sales are back to over 90% of our sales last year. This is with only about 60% of the seating so we are pretty happy with where we are.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

