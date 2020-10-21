Scammers try to profit from upcoming fundraiser for injured Springfield Police Officer Mark Priebe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Scammers are trying steal money meant for an injured police officer and his family.

Folks in the Ozarks continue to show their support for Springfield Police Officer Mark Priebe and his family.

In June, he was injured on the job. A driver rammed him into a barricade with an SUV at police headquarters. He’s paralyzed. Fundraisers help pay for what work comp won’t.

This weekend there’s a Priebe Strong Race in Republic. There will also be vendors and a concert.

On the Facebook event page, you’ll find people selling tickets. There’s just one problem.

There are no tickets for sale. It’s a free event.

“I think it’s just heartbreaking. You try to do good in the world and you have this group of people who just can’t see the good,” said Anne Buchanan.

These appear to be spam Facebook accounts. They typically only have one photo and very little information.

“What we believe and what our data shows, is that scammers see what’s happening in the news and they’re watching what’s going on in the community. They’re going to create different fake sites and fake people,” said Stephanie Garland with the Better Business Bureau.

Always do your homework before you give. Make sure your money is going directly to the cause, not to an individual.

