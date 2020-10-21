Advertisement

Southwest Baptist University president announces resignation

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Southwest Baptist University President Dr. Eric A. Turner submitted his resignation to the school’s board of trustees on Tuesday.

His resignation is effective Nov. 20 at the conclusion of the fall semester’s commencement ceremonies.

“As the University and Missouri Baptist Convention rearticulate their long-standing relationship, I think it is vital for the two entities to have a fresh start with a new leader at the helm,” Dr. Turner said. “It has been my honor and privilege to wave the purple banner for these past two years. I have fond memories of many I have encountered during my time of service at SBU.”

Dr. Turner began his service as president-elect on Aug. 6, 2018, and assumed the presidency on Sept. 1, 2018. Accomplishments under his leadership include:

  • Launching a strategic planning process;
  • Tackling historic budget issues to establish a firm fiscal foundation for the University;
  • Seeing the University through governing document changes; and
  • Leading the many adjustments required by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are thankful for Dr. Turner’s devoted service to SBU,” said Ryan Palmer, outgoing chair of the SBU Board of Trustees. “Because of his leadership, SBU is well-positioned to thrive for years to come.”

Dr. Brad Johnson, vice president of institutional advancement, has been named acting president effective Nov. 21. The trustees have begun developing a search process.

“We asked Dr. Turner to stay through Nov. 20 to facilitate a smooth transition and are thankful for Dr. Johnson’s willingness to step into the acting role,” Palmer said. “We are confident his familiar face and vast experience in Baptist higher education will serve the University well at this time.”

In other business conducted during the regular meeting, the Board of Trustees:

  • Accepted a clean audit report from the BKD auditing firm;
  • Approved policy updates; and
  • Adopted the revised FY21 budget.

