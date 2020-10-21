Advertisement

State of Missouri investigating medical marijuana complaint

(WNDU)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release) – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is investigating a complaint a particular medical marijuana product purchased at a state-licensed dispensary this past weekend contained mold growth.

Because of the state program’s regulations including the seed-to-sale track and trace requirements of Article XIV of the Missouri Constitution, all facilities, patients and caregivers associated with this product batch have been notified and asked to not use this product until the investigation can be completed.

“The track and trace system is greatly aiding our team in this investigation and allowing us to quickly identify and notify all who may be impacted by this particular batch,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation. “A well-regulated program allows for this type of quick action so that we can protect patients.”

Patients and caregivers have been informed they should not consume the product they purchased until the investigation can be completed. DHSS halted sales on all remaining product from the relevant batch. The relevant product batch passed all required testing prior to sale, but additional testing is being done at this time to determine the source of the mold. Initial visual inspection of the remaining product from the relevant batch has not indicated a concern, but this additional laboratory testing is underway as part of the investigation.

No other concerns or adverse reactions have been reported from the more than 200 individuals who purchased this product, but anyone who thinks they may be experiencing an adverse reaction should seek medical attention and should notify the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation.

For information about Missouri’s medical marijuana program, visit medicalmarijuana.mo.gov.

