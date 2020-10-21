Three cheetah cubs born at Dickerson Park Zoo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dickerson Park Zoo has announced the birth of three cheetah cubs.

Zoo veterinarian Dr. Stephanie Zec, along with the animal care staff, delivered the cubs by C-section on October 1.

Babs, a five-year-old-cheetah, was bred based on breeding recommendations by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Species Survival Plan. The goal of the SSP is to maintain a robust genetic pool, especially for endangered animals such as cheetahs.

Babs' pregnancy was closely monitored; however, she was very late term and showing no signs of going into labor. For her safety, and the safety of the cubs, the decision was made to perform a C-section. The cubs—two boys and a girl—are thriving and being cared for by zoo staff, which includes around-the-clock bottle feedings every three hours.

For the safety of the cubs, and to provide the care they need, they will continue to be hand-raised until further direction from the Cheetah SSP. The cubs are not on exhibit, but updates will be shared through Dickerson Park Zoo’s social media.

