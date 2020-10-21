Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect delays along Battlefield at Fremont this week

By Lexi Spivak
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers can expect lane shifts and possible delays overnight on Battlefield Road near the Fremont Avenue intersection starting 7 p.m., Tuesday, October 20.

Crews are applying the final pavement surface and striping associated with the Battlefield and Fremont Intersection and Roadway Improvement Project.

Paving will start at 7 p.m. through 7 a.m., Tuesday, October 20 and Wednesday, October 21. Final roadway striping will be conducted throughout the day on Thursday, October 22.

Motorists should expect traffic delays and are advised to slow and use caution while driving through the work zone.

About the Battlefield and Fremont Intersection and Roadway Improvement Project:

Approved by voters in 2016, the Battlefield and Fremont Intersection and Roadway Improvement Project involves the widening of Fremont Avenue to five lanes between Battlefield Road and Sunset Street. Improvements have also been made at the Battlefield Road and Fremont Avenue intersection, with traffic signal upgrades and additional turn lanes.

“The overall goal of the project is to increase capacity and improve traffic flow in one of our busiest retail areas,” explains Public Works project manager Jonathan Peitz. “Widening Fremont north of Battlefield and providing an additional northbound lane is expected to help reduce the bottlenecks along Battlefield.”

Pedestrian improvements include new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks along the east side of Fremont Avenue and a multi-use path on the west side. In 2019, City Utilities installed new steel streetlight poles on the east side of Fremont Avenue in conjunction with the roadway project.

The estimated construction cost for this phase of the project is $3.1 million, funded through the City’s ¼-cent Capital Improvement Sales Tax. The project is on schedule to be complete by November.

