Volunteer Ozarks: Habitat for Humanity

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Habitat for Humanity of Springfield is hosting its 11th annual Habitat Home Run, Saturday, October 24. The money raised for the event goes to the nonprofit’s revitalization efforts in Woodland Heights.

Abby Glenn, Development Director of Habitat for Humanity of Springfield, talked to Daniel Posey about the importance of the event and how the nonprofit raises money throughout the year through its Restore. Glenn also talked about different volunteer opportunities available right now through Habitat for Humanity.

Providing more volunteerism insight, Marilyn Sexton, a volunteer of five years at the Restore in Springfield, talked about how she first got involved, citing her background as a nurse as an inspiration.

