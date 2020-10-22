Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County deputies search for Rogersville chainsaw thief

The man walked out with equipment worth more than $2,000.
By Maria Neider
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Man walks out of Rogersville store with two chainsaws worth more than $2,000.
Man walks out of Rogersville store with two chainsaws worth more than $2,000.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In this week’s Catch-a-Crook, Greene County deputies are trying to track down a chainsaw thief. Security video shows a man walking out of a business with two chainsaws, valued at more than $2,000. The crime happened on September 24 in the 6900 block of East State Highway 60 in Rogersville. Surveillance cameras at S & H Farm Supply show a man walk in and go to the service counter in the back.

S & H Farm Supply September 24, 2020
S & H Farm Supply September 24, 2020(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say the man had tried to order the chainsaws online, and his payment was declined. The customer was told he had to come to the store and show identification, before paying for the equipment. When the employee leaves the counter to get the manuals for the chainsaws, the man picked them up and walked out of the store without paying. The Stihl chainsaws are designed for logging operations and commercial use. One was valued at $760.00 and the other, at $1290.00.

Greene County deputies say the man has a sleeve of tattoos on his left arm.
Greene County deputies say the man has a sleeve of tattoos on his left arm.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Security video shows the man has a sleeve of tattoos on his left arm. He has a beard, and appears to have reddish brown hair. If you recognize him, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.

CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Blow torch today, big crash tomorrow

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Weekend looking mostly dry

Coronavirus

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports new death from COVID-19

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Since the pandemic, 131 in Greene County have died from the virus

News

Pandemic leads to increase in demand for services at Greene County Family Justice Center

Updated: 1 hour ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Leigh’s Lost and Found: How it took a village to save two stray dogs and their puppies

Updated: 1 hour ago
Many people and a local rescue worked together to save the stray dogs and their four puppies.

Local

Pandemic leads to increase in demand for services at Greene County Family Justice Center

Updated: 1 hour ago
County leaders moved the center from the second floor of the courthouse to the old Tefft School on East Pythian earlier this summer.

Latest News

Sports

Chiefs seeking 10th consecutive victory over Broncos

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Chiefs' dominance of Denver is their best since the 1960s when they beat the Broncos 11 consecutive times.

News

St. Louis police officers to be wearing body cameras soon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
St. Louis has been the site of several shootings involving officers and suspects in recent years, and critics have questioned why police in Missouri’s second largest city didn’t wear cameras.

KY3

Drive-thru veterans job fair set for Oct. 22

Updated: 5 hours ago
Veterans will have the chance to participate in their own drive-thru job fair Thursday.

News

Near-record heat today, but crashing Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
After highs in the 80s today, a strong cold front will bring 40s and 50s to the area on Friday.

News

Overnight chase in Springfield ends in two arrests

Updated: 8 hours ago
Springfield police have taken a man into custody, after a chase ended near Sunset and Campbell Avenue.