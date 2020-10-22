CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County deputies search for Rogersville chainsaw thief

Man walks out of Rogersville store with two chainsaws worth more than $2,000. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In this week’s Catch-a-Crook, Greene County deputies are trying to track down a chainsaw thief. Security video shows a man walking out of a business with two chainsaws, valued at more than $2,000. The crime happened on September 24 in the 6900 block of East State Highway 60 in Rogersville. Surveillance cameras at S & H Farm Supply show a man walk in and go to the service counter in the back.

S & H Farm Supply September 24, 2020 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say the man had tried to order the chainsaws online, and his payment was declined. The customer was told he had to come to the store and show identification, before paying for the equipment. When the employee leaves the counter to get the manuals for the chainsaws, the man picked them up and walked out of the store without paying. The Stihl chainsaws are designed for logging operations and commercial use. One was valued at $760.00 and the other, at $1290.00.

Greene County deputies say the man has a sleeve of tattoos on his left arm. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Security video shows the man has a sleeve of tattoos on his left arm. He has a beard, and appears to have reddish brown hair. If you recognize him, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.