Chick-Fil-A sauces will soon be on store shelves nationwide

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You will soon be able to buy Chick-Fil-A sauces by the bottle in grocery stores nationwide.

16-ounce bottles of Chick-Fil-A sauce and Polynesian sauce will be on the shelves of some Publix, Kroger, Walmart, and Winn-Dixie stores by the end of this year. Rollout to the rest of the country is set for early next year.

The 16-ounce bottles will sell for around $3.49 and all of the money made from third-party retail sales will go to support scholarships for Chick-Fil-A restaurant team members.

