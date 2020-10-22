Advertisement

Chick-fil-A will sell its sauces in stores soon

In 2021, the sauces will be in stores nationwide
Chick-fil-A to start selling its sauces at Walmart, other national retailers in November.
Chick-fil-A to start selling its sauces at Walmart, other national retailers in November.(Source: Chick-fil-A,CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You’ll soon be able to get your favorite Chick-fil-A sauces from your local grocery store.

The restaurant chain announced Thursday that its signature condiments will hit some retailers, including Walmart, Kroger and Publix starting in November.

The company will sell bottles of its Polynesian and Chick-fil-A sauces in select states.

In 2021, the sauces will be in stores nationwide.

The chain says 100% of the royalties will be donated to a scholarship fund for Chick-fil-A employees.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Missouri lawmakers preparing for special session called by governor

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Andrew Havranek reports.

National

Men charged with performing illegal castration in Oklahoma

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
According to court documents, two men in southeast Oklahoma have been charged for allegedly performing an illegal gender reassignment surgery without a license and storing the body parts in a freezer.

Local

Missouri receives additional $2 million grant to test backlogged rape kits

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Joe Hickman
Missouri has received another two-million-dollars in federal grants to test the backlog of rape kits and the testing on some of those kits has started.

Local

KY3 earns 7 Mid-America Regional Emmy nominations

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Many of the nominations date back to 2019 because of the pandemic.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump posts ‘60 Minutes’ interview before it airs

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The footage shows Trump growing increasingly prickly as anchor Lesley Stahl presses him on the coronavirus pandemic, his slipping support with suburban women and other issues.

National Politics

Trump ends '60 Minutes' interview

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
Video shows President Donald Trump ending an interview with '60 Minutes.'

News

Consumer Reports: Can an air purifier kill COVID-19?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Consumer Reports' experts reveal what a residential air purifier can really do when it comes to cleaning the air.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Colder Weather Arrives Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Weekend looking mostly dry

News

Fall to-do list: Garden chores to tackle before the cold weather hits the Ozarks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Leah Hill
Just because the days will soon stay cooler, does not mean your garden chores are finished for the year.

News

Greene County's Family Justice Center reporting higher demand for services

Updated: 1 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.