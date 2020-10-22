Advertisement

City of Branson to receive phase one of CARES Act Funding

By Kadee Brosseau
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Branson is on track to receive nearly $19,000 in CARES Act funding to help cover costs related to COVID-19.

“We did already expend this money. So, this would be a reimbursement of funds,” Finance Director Jamie Rouch said during a recent Board of Aldemen meeting.

The county approved $18,757.02 of CARES Act money to be given to the City of Branson. County leaders are distributing the $6.5 million in federal funds in three phases. Phase one funds have been distributed and the deadline to apply for phase two was this week.

The Parks and Recreation department received nearly $6,000 of the $18,757.02 to repay what it spent during the early part of the pandemic.

“We couldn’t offer our volleyball program and our soccer program during the shut-down, so how do we serve the community and what really are their needs?” Director Cindy Shook said.

Shook says in April, they started free grocery delivery for people who couldn’t get out and buy their own. The Cares Act funding, from phase one, reimbursed the city for things like gas and staff time for that service.

“It felt really rewarding and fulfilling that while we couldn’t be doing our normal jobs that we were helping people in our community, particularly seniors,” Shook said.

The City has also applied for funding in phase two. The parks department alone is asking for about $2,500 to cover the costs of cleaning equipment.

“We’ve really ramped up our game,” Shook said. “Utilizing it to sanitize playgrounds, we are utilizing it to sanitize picnic tables.”

The board of aldermen is expected to consider the final vote to receive the funding for phase one on Tuesday. The funds for phase two will be distributed in the coming weeks.

