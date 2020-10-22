Advertisement

Court: Missouri mail-in ballots cannot be returned in person

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri appeals court ruled that voters using mail-in ballots cannot return them in person.

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling on Thursday means mail-in ballots must be returned to election officials through the U.S. mail. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt argued in a legal filing that changing the rules for mail-in voting after it has already started would confuse voters. A St. Louis-based nonprofit, the Organization for Black Struggle, filed a federal lawsuit against the state’s mail ballot restrictions.

Voters who have not returned ballots will need to do so soon because they won’t be counted if they aren’t received by Election Day.

