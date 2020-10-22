Advertisement

Drive-thru veterans job fair set for Oct. 22

The event starts at 9 and ends at noon.
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Veterans will have the chance to participate in their own drive-thru job fair Thursday.

The drive-thru job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to noon and is being put on by the Missouri Job Center Ozark Region and the American Legion Goad-Ballinger Post 69.

Veterans just need to show up but having a printed resume on hand is also helpful.

The Job Center is also reminding everyone that they do have to have a mask on to participate.

The fair is in the parking lot between the American Legion Post 69 and Jordan Valley Ice Park.

Participating businesses include:

  • CoxHealth
  • Springfield Police Department
  • Greene County Office of Emergency Management
  • Greene County Sheriff’s Office
  • Buckhorn
  • Securitas
  • Red Monkey Foods
  • Vital Farms
  • Springfield Public Schools
  • Poor Boy Tree Service
  • Everything Kitchens
  • Wonders of Wildlife
  • U.S. Navy Recruiting
  • U.S. Army Recruiting

