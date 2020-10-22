Drive-thru veterans job fair set for Oct. 22

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Veterans will have the chance to participate in their own drive-thru job fair Thursday.

The drive-thru job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to noon and is being put on by the Missouri Job Center Ozark Region and the American Legion Goad-Ballinger Post 69.

Veterans just need to show up but having a printed resume on hand is also helpful.

The Job Center is also reminding everyone that they do have to have a mask on to participate.

The fair is in the parking lot between the American Legion Post 69 and Jordan Valley Ice Park.

Participating businesses include:

CoxHealth

Springfield Police Department

Greene County Office of Emergency Management

Greene County Sheriff’s Office

Buckhorn

Securitas

Red Monkey Foods

Vital Farms

Springfield Public Schools

Poor Boy Tree Service

Everything Kitchens

Wonders of Wildlife

U.S. Navy Recruiting

U.S. Army Recruiting

