Drive-thru veterans job fair set for Oct. 22
The event starts at 9 and ends at noon.
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Veterans will have the chance to participate in their own drive-thru job fair Thursday.
The drive-thru job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to noon and is being put on by the Missouri Job Center Ozark Region and the American Legion Goad-Ballinger Post 69.
Veterans just need to show up but having a printed resume on hand is also helpful.
The Job Center is also reminding everyone that they do have to have a mask on to participate.
The fair is in the parking lot between the American Legion Post 69 and Jordan Valley Ice Park.
Participating businesses include:
- CoxHealth
- Springfield Police Department
- Greene County Office of Emergency Management
- Greene County Sheriff’s Office
- Buckhorn
- Securitas
- Red Monkey Foods
- Vital Farms
- Springfield Public Schools
- Poor Boy Tree Service
- Everything Kitchens
- Wonders of Wildlife
- U.S. Navy Recruiting
- U.S. Army Recruiting
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.