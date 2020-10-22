Fall to-do list: Garden chores to tackle before the cold weather hits the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Just because the days will soon stay cooler, does not mean your garden chores are finished just yet. Now you need to start worrying about covering your plants at night, prepping your garden for the spring, and irrigating your lawn.

First up on your fall to-do list is covering plants. Overnight lows will soon be dropping into the 30s which means your plants, especially fall mums, could fall susceptible to frost.

“Cover them up with sheets," Theta Steinert, the owner of Steinert’s Greenhouse & Gardens said.

If you do not have sheets to spare, an old blanket or some newspaper will help insulate the plants.

“No plastic, because it just conducts all the cold down into the bloom,” Steinert said.

Take advantage of mild afternoon temps and clean up gunky plants and weeds, you will want to do this before ploughing.

“Get the weeds out first before they drop the seeds in the ground,” Steinert said.

Causing more weeds next year.

Second step is to turn your garden.

“Get someone in with a plough or do it yourself,” Steinert said.

The chores aren’t finished yet, now is the time to check your irrigation.

“Turn it on one last time, check and make sure everything works,” Shawn Jones, the owner of 417 Mowing, said.

If it is all good to go, shut the water off outside, and in your control panel in your house.

“At that point you’ll hook up an air hose or have a service come in and they’ll actually blow all the water out,” Jones said.

Blowing out the water will keep underground pipes from freezing over come winter.

“It’s going to save you money on future repairs. It’s going to save you money on leaks, extra water bills,” Jones said,

Cost to have a company come out and irrigate your lawn for you is $50 on a low end, and may only take 30 minutes.

Best time to get your irrigation checked is before a hard freeze.

