Greene County Commission approves 43 CARES Act relief fund grants
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Greene County Commission approved funding for 43 CARES Act Relief Fund applications.
The applications add up to $380,000.
The CARES Act Citizens Advisory Committee meets in subcommittees to review applications by categories. Once reviewed, the subcommittee recommendations are taken to the full Advisory Council for a vote and then passed to the Greene County Commission for final approval.
Information related to the CARES Act funds is being made available on the “CARES Act Relief Fund” tab of greenecountymo.gov. This portion of the website also includes a transparency dashboard that shows the total dollar allotments by category and how much has been approved in those areas. An additional tab on this dashboard shows a list of the entities that have been awarded grants. These graphs will be updated as awards are made.
To date, the Commission has approved $25,517,727.40 of the $34.4 million total CARES Act Relief Funds allotted for Greene County.
Below are the funding allocations by category approved today by the Commission:
Small Business
- Butler, Rosenbury and Partners, Inc. -$10,000 for business interruption
- Engineered Packaging Inc. (DBA Chill-Pak)-$10,000 for business interruption
- CKC Data Solutions, LLC-$10,000 for business interruption
- TLH Industries, Inc. (DBA Two Men and a Truck)-$15,000 for business interruption
- Pierce Vision Specialists, LLC-$10,000 for business interruption
- Strong Fit, LLC (DBA Royal Barbell Fitness)-$5,000 for business interruption
- Adult Tendercare Center (DBA Ketch Cares, Inc)-$10,000 for business interruption
- White Plumbing Co, Inc.-$10,000 for business interruption
- C & A Senior Home Care, LLC (DBA Home Instead Senior Care) -$15,000 for business interruption
- Protel Systems, Inc.-$35,000 for business interruption
- Prairie Pie, LLC - $5,000 for business interruption
- As You Like It Catering, Inc.-$10,000 for business interruption
- National Ave FW, LLC-$10,000 for business interruption
- Sustainable Management, Inc.-$10,000 for business interruption
- Leong’s Asian Diner, LLC-$15,000 for business interruption
- Esterly Schneider & Associates-$10,000 for business interruption
- Gold N Glaze-$5,000 for business interruption
- Lovelee Yoga, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
- Lil Bear, LLC (DBA Mudlounge)- $5,000 for business interruption
- Ki Brothers K BBQ, LLC-$10,000 for business interruption
- CMT Logistics, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
- Pr Springfield, LLC-$10,000 for business interruption
- Springfield Pottery-$5,000 for business interruption
- Sunbelt Environmental Services, Inc.- $15,000 for business interruption
- CT, LLC-$15,000 for business interruption
- Galloway Station, LLC- $5,000 for business interruption
- International Division, Inc. -$10,000 for business interruption
- Good Spirits Euro Beer Bar, LLC- $5,000 for business interruption
- Triad Lodging, LLC -$10,000 for business interruption
- Studio 417, Inc.-$15,000 for business interruption
- Harrison House Market, LLC- $5,000 for business interruption
- Fit One, LLC- $5,000 for business interruption
- All Dudes & Divas Salon, LLC- $5,000 for business interruption
- Powers Gates and Lighting, LLC- $5,000 for business interruption
- The Beauty Factory- $5,000 for business interruption
- Mane Salon & Social House- $5,000 for business interruption
- Mike Williams Photography, LLC- $5,000 for business interruption
- Lil Gym Monkeys Gymnastics, LLC- $5,000 for business interruption
- Primas Mexican Grill, LLC-$10,000 for business interruption
- Heartland Recruitment Professionals, LLC- $5,000 for business interruption
- Broschardt’s Small Engine- $5,000 for business interruption
- Battlefield Distributing LLC (DBA Palisades Stone Company)- $5,000 for business interruption
- Sac River Stables, LLC- $5,000 for business interruption
