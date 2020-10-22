Greene County Commission approves 43 CARES Act relief fund grants

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Greene County Commission approved funding for 43 CARES Act Relief Fund applications.

The applications add up to $380,000.

The CARES Act Citizens Advisory Committee meets in subcommittees to review applications by categories. Once reviewed, the subcommittee recommendations are taken to the full Advisory Council for a vote and then passed to the Greene County Commission for final approval.

Information related to the CARES Act funds is being made available on the “CARES Act Relief Fund” tab of greenecountymo.gov. This portion of the website also includes a transparency dashboard that shows the total dollar allotments by category and how much has been approved in those areas. An additional tab on this dashboard shows a list of the entities that have been awarded grants. These graphs will be updated as awards are made.

To date, the Commission has approved $25,517,727.40 of the $34.4 million total CARES Act Relief Funds allotted for Greene County.

Below are the funding allocations by category approved today by the Commission:

Small Business

Butler, Rosenbury and Partners, Inc. -$10,000 for business interruption

Engineered Packaging Inc. (DBA Chill-Pak)-$10,000 for business interruption

CKC Data Solutions, LLC-$10,000 for business interruption

TLH Industries, Inc. (DBA Two Men and a Truck)-$15,000 for business interruption

Pierce Vision Specialists, LLC-$10,000 for business interruption

Strong Fit, LLC (DBA Royal Barbell Fitness)-$5,000 for business interruption

Adult Tendercare Center (DBA Ketch Cares, Inc)-$10,000 for business interruption

White Plumbing Co, Inc.-$10,000 for business interruption

C & A Senior Home Care, LLC (DBA Home Instead Senior Care) -$15,000 for business interruption

Protel Systems, Inc.-$35,000 for business interruption

Prairie Pie, LLC - $5,000 for business interruption

As You Like It Catering, Inc.-$10,000 for business interruption

National Ave FW, LLC-$10,000 for business interruption

Sustainable Management, Inc.-$10,000 for business interruption

Leong’s Asian Diner, LLC-$15,000 for business interruption

Esterly Schneider & Associates-$10,000 for business interruption

Gold N Glaze-$5,000 for business interruption

Lovelee Yoga, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

Lil Bear, LLC (DBA Mudlounge)- $5,000 for business interruption

Ki Brothers K BBQ, LLC-$10,000 for business interruption

CMT Logistics, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

Pr Springfield, LLC-$10,000 for business interruption

Springfield Pottery-$5,000 for business interruption

Sunbelt Environmental Services, Inc.- $15,000 for business interruption

CT, LLC-$15,000 for business interruption

Galloway Station, LLC- $5,000 for business interruption

International Division, Inc. -$10,000 for business interruption

Good Spirits Euro Beer Bar, LLC- $5,000 for business interruption

Triad Lodging, LLC -$10,000 for business interruption

Studio 417, Inc.-$15,000 for business interruption

Harrison House Market, LLC- $5,000 for business interruption

Fit One, LLC- $5,000 for business interruption

All Dudes & Divas Salon, LLC- $5,000 for business interruption

Powers Gates and Lighting, LLC- $5,000 for business interruption

The Beauty Factory- $5,000 for business interruption

Mane Salon & Social House- $5,000 for business interruption

Mike Williams Photography, LLC- $5,000 for business interruption

Lil Gym Monkeys Gymnastics, LLC- $5,000 for business interruption

Primas Mexican Grill, LLC-$10,000 for business interruption

Heartland Recruitment Professionals, LLC- $5,000 for business interruption

Broschardt’s Small Engine- $5,000 for business interruption

Battlefield Distributing LLC (DBA Palisades Stone Company)- $5,000 for business interruption

Sac River Stables, LLC- $5,000 for business interruption

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.