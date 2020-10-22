Advertisement

Investigation by Missouri health officials concludes batch of medical marijuana safe, despite complaint

(WAGM)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release) – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has concluded its investigation of a complaint that medical marijuana purchased last weekend contained mold growth.

The related product batch was retested, and DHSS found no evidence that the product batch presents a health and safety concern. Results from retesting of the product batch all fell well within acceptable limits for the relevant tests (microbial screening, including mycotoxin concentration), and these results confirm the original testing conclusions for this batch.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the facilities in this investigation,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation. “Their quick action and willingness to do whatever it takes to ensure patient safety is encouraging.”

While isolated incidents of mold growth will occur, as with any natural product and as is common in other regulated marijuana states, DHSS will continue to take any claim of product safety issues in medical marijuana very seriously and will investigate all credible complaints.

“We encourage all patients to alert us to any concerns they have about any product they purchase. If there are concerns, we would advise that they do not consume any of the product until the situation can be properly investigated,” said Fraker.

On Tuesday evening, DHSS alerted more than 200 patients who purchased this product that a complaint was being investigated. Since that time, DHSS has received no other reports of mold in the product.

For information about Missouri’s medical marijuana program, visit medicalmarijuana.mo.gov.

