Kansas City nursing home reports 140 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Health officials say they are monitoring a Kansas City nursing facility that has reported more than 140 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths since September.

Kansas City health officials said 98 residents and 44 employees at Garden Valley Healthcare Center have tested positive since the outbreak began about Sept. 15. State health officials are requiring regular testing and infection control measures at the 156-bed facility.

KSHB-TV reports a spokesman for Garden Valley’s parent company said COVID-19 protocols, including restricted visits and regular screening of staff, have been in place at the facility since March.

