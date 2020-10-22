Advertisement

Kansas City nursing home reports 140 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

(Jean-Marie Guyon)
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Health officials say they are monitoring a Kansas City nursing facility that has reported more than 140 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths since September.

Kansas City health officials said 98 residents and 44 employees at Garden Valley Healthcare Center have tested positive since the outbreak began about Sept. 15. State health officials are requiring regular testing and infection control measures at the 156-bed facility.

KSHB-TV reports a spokesman for Garden Valley’s parent company said COVID-19 protocols, including restricted visits and regular screening of staff, have been in place at the facility since March.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US regulators seek advice on thorny issues as vaccines near

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Food and Drug Administration may have to decide by year’s end whether to allow use of the first vaccines against the virus.

Coronavirus

COVID surge continues as the world waits for a vaccine

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
Doctors say this fall and winter will likely see the virus' worst surge yet in the U.S. The U.S. recorded its highest daily death toll in more than a month yesterday.

Coronavirus

Europeans face more curfews, restrictions, as virus surges

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
From Italy to the United Kingdom, nations are trying to get a handle on a surging pandemic.

Coronavirus

Ireland enters Europe’s strictest COVID lockdown

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Ireland introduces Europe's strictest lockdown for six weeks amid a second COVID wave.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CDC head explains new COVID close contact qualifications

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

Coronavirus

State of Missouri expands group of child care providers eligible for CARES Act

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Missouri Gov. Parson announced the allocation of approximately $10 million for emergency relief grants to Missouri child care facilities impacted by COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports new death from COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Since the pandemic, 131 in Greene County have died from the virus

Coronavirus

What it’s like to lose sense of smell, taste due to COVID

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Some of those suffering from that symptom say they can feel its effects even months after their original diagnosis.

Coronavirus

Southwest to resume selling every seat on flights

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
In an earnings report released Thursday, Southwest cited findings by medical and aviation organizations as a reason for resuming normal sales.

Coronavirus

What it's like to lose smell due to COVID

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
While cough, shortness of breath and fever have characterized COVID-19, the CDC also lists "new loss of taste or smell" as one of the common symptoms, too.