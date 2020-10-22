KY3 earns 7 Mid-America Regional Emmy nominations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 News team picked up seven Mid-America Emmy nominations for its work in 2019-2020.
Many of the nominations date back to 2019 because of the pandemic. Here’s a list of the nominations:
TEAM COVERAGE: April 2019 Storm Coverage
NEWSCAST: 5 p.m. Newscast on May 1 (Producer Andrea Brown)
WEATHER ANCHOR: KY3 First Alert Meteorologist Abby Dyer
SPORTS ANCHOR: Chad Plein
SPORTS STORY: Chad Plein “Strongest Kid in the Weight Room”
HEALTH/SCIENCE REPORT: Ashley Reynolds – “Hospital on Notice” LINK: https://www.ky3.com/content/news/On-Your-Side-Investigation-State-report-finds-neglect-safety-issues-and-leadership-problems-at-Springfield-hospital--564942152.html
SPECIALTY ASSIGNMENT REPORT: SARA FORHETZ “Climbing for a Cause” Link: https://www.ky3.com/content/news/Climbing-for-a-cause-Heading-up-one-of-the-worlds-7-summits-567264841.html
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.