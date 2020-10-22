Advertisement

Men charged with performing illegal castration in Oklahoma

According to an affidavit by Le Flore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, Bob Lee Allen and Thomas Evans Gates lured a 28-year-old to a cabin where they removed the man's testicles and tried to get him to participate in cannibalism.
According to an affidavit by Le Flore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, Bob Lee Allen and Thomas Evans Gates lured a 28-year-old to a cabin where they removed the man's testicles and tried to get him to participate in cannibalism.(LeFlore County Sheriffs Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTEAU, Okla. (AP) — According to court documents, two men in southeast Oklahoma have been charged for allegedly performing an illegal gender reassignment surgery without a license and storing the body parts in a freezer.

According to an affidavit by LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, Bob Lee Allen and Thomas Evans Gates lured a 28-year-old to a cabin where they removed the man’s testicles and tried to get him to participate in cannibalism.

The two were arrested on initial complaints Tuesday and were still being held Wednesday at the LeFlore County Detention Center on separate $295,000 bonds.

Assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI were requested and an initial appearance in the case is set for Oct. 23.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Facebook, Twitter CEOs ordered to testify by GOP senators

Updated: moments ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
With Democrats boycotting the hearing, the Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee voted to authorize the legal orders if Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey did not agree to testify voluntarily.

News

Missouri lawmakers preparing for special session called by governor

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Andrew Havranek reports.

National

Chick-fil-A will sell its sauces in stores soon

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
The company will sell bottles of its Polynesian and Chick-fil-A sauces in select states.

Local

Missouri receives additional $2 million grant to test backlogged rape kits

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Joe Hickman
Missouri has received another two-million-dollars in federal grants to test the backlog of rape kits and the testing on some of those kits has started.

Latest News

Local

KY3 earns 7 Mid-America Regional Emmy nominations

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Many of the nominations date back to 2019 because of the pandemic.

National Politics

Trump posts ‘60 Minutes’ interview before it airs

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The footage shows Trump growing increasingly prickly as anchor Lesley Stahl presses him on the coronavirus pandemic, his slipping support with suburban women and other issues.

National Politics

Trump ends '60 Minutes' interview

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
Video shows President Donald Trump ending an interview with '60 Minutes.'

News

Consumer Reports: Can an air purifier kill COVID-19?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Consumer Reports' experts reveal what a residential air purifier can really do when it comes to cleaning the air.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Colder Weather Arrives Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Weekend looking mostly dry

News

Fall to-do list: Garden chores to tackle before the cold weather hits the Ozarks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Leah Hill
Just because the days will soon stay cooler, does not mean your garden chores are finished for the year.