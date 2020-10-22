Missouri’s treasurer announces partnership with Springfield Chamber of Commerce & Arc of the Ozarks for workers with disabilities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced a new collaboration with the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce and The Arc of the Ozarks as part of an initiative promoting inclusion and equity for employees with disabilities.

The treasurer is encouraging Missouri businesses to make it easier for employees with disabilities to save by adding direct deposit opportunities for MO ABLE accounts.

“Missourians with disabilities are an important part of our workforce and we support this initiative to provide tools to help them save for the future,” said Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick.

The MO ABLE initiative allows disabled Missourians to put money from their paychecks, tax free, into a savings account. Family members can also contribute to MO ABLE, providing a peace of mind.

“At The Arc of the Ozarks, our mission is to support individuals with disabilities in directing their own lives as valued members of society," stated Arc of the Ozarks President/CEO Mike Powers. “Employment plays a large role in that.”

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

