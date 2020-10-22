Advertisement

Overnight chase in Springfield ends in two arrests

Springfield police have taken a man into custody, after a chase ended near Sunset and Campbell Avenue.
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield police have taken a man into custody, after a chase ended near Sunset and Campbell Avenue.

The chase began around midnight, when an officer ran the driver’s plates, and found he had an arrest warrant for parole violation.

During the pursuit the diver missed a turn, going off road and attempted to run, but was quickly stopped by a taser.

The passenger also has been taken in for possession of narcotics.

